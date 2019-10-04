Shakuntala Devi: Sanya Malhotra Dons A Cute Avatar For The Vidya Balan Starrer

Shakuntala Devi is one of the most anticipated films currently. The film starring Vidya Balan revolves around a scholar mathematicians and the first look of Vidya’s character took everyone by surprise. Now, to add to the anticipation, the makers have teased the fans with a new look of Sanya’s Malhotra’s character too.

Sanya will essay the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, Anupama Banerji, in the biopic starring Vidya Balan. Her first look will take you back to your younger years when bangs were a trend. Sanya dons a cute look for this character and we are sure the fans are pretty excited to see her on the big screen.

Earlier Sanya had teased the fans with a quick tease of her look. She captioned the image as, “Wait, don’t judge a book by its cover😉 Stay tuned for what’s behind it- tomorrow!” Check out her look here:

Director Anu Menon revealed that he couldn’t find a better person than Sanya tp play the role. Shedding some light on Sanya’s role, he said that she will be able to capture the love of a daughter for her indefinable and doting mother. Stating that Sanya intuitively appreciated the character and her journey, Anu feels that the audience will fall in love with both Sanya and Vidya Balan’s character.

Talking about Shakuntala Devi, it is the story of Shakuntala Devi, who earned a place in the Guinness World Book of Records’ 1982 edition for her achievements. She was famous for her arithmetic skills and had travelled the world with her father, demonstrating her talent.

Jisshu Sengupta plays Balan’s on-screen husband Paritosh Banerji. Avinash Tiwary essays the role of Ajay Abhay Kumar in the film. The film is slated for a Summer 2020 release.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!