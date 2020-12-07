Shakeela, starring Richa Chadha in the titular role is all set to hit theatres soon. But what’s intriguing about the much-awaited biopic is not just Richa but also Pankaj Tripathi. The first look poster of Pankaj is here and it is impressive.

Tripathi, who is still enjoying the success of Ludo and Mirzapur, plays the role of a superstar in this film. Dressed in snazzy clothes, the actor plays the part in all its glory.

Pankaj Tripathi shared the look on social media tagging the team of Shakeela.

Talking about the film and his character, Pankaj Tripathi recently sid, “I am thrilled that our little labour of love Shakeela is all set to release in theatres this Christmas. I am so excited about the film because I have worked with the very talented friend Richa Chadha in this film. I have a beautiful part in the film. I play an actor for the first time in my career. I have always wanted to play an actor on screen and bring out the idiosyncrasies of artists on screen. It’s an interesting and colourful character.”

Shakeela is the official biopic of Malayalam actress Shakeela. The film Indrajit Lankesh directorial stars Richa Chadha in the titular role. The film is a rag to riches of a woman, who won against all odds. It is all set to release in theatres this Christmas.

Talking about actress Shakeela, she was fat-shamed, slut-shamed and even told that she has a very dark complexion.

