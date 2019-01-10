Shakeela: Makers To Launch Cheesiest Calender Featuring Richa Chadha In 12 Raunchy Avatars!

For the first time, a movie will have a dedicated calendar being launched starring it’s central character. But this won’t be a glitzy, glamorous calendar but instead will have Shakeela star Richa Chadha posing in posters inspired by the genre of the cheesiest, quirkiest pulp films of the 90s which would be equally hilarious and yet are induced with a great deal of thought as an homage the genre of such films.

Each of the months has Richa posing in a new avatar with a completely made up poster of a fictional movie name and elements thereafter. The calendar will be launched next week at an event in Mumbai. The calendar will also bear a cheeky warning, that each of these images and posters bear no resemblance to any real life inspired people or any other actual films, they’re simply to be taken in light humour and enjoy the world of Shakeela from the late 90s.

Speaking about it, Richa said, “Even though our film is currently in post-production, we wanted to do something special ahead of the film’s release. The team thought we should pay this homage to Shakeela and the films that she has been a part of. It’s quirky and tongue in cheek, so we are aware many people may not understand it. But there’s an underbelly to cinema and often is crazy and colourful. I hope people find the humour we did in this calendar and enjoy the world of these 90s pulp films”!

