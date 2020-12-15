Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi, who normally portrays the guy next door or essays shades of grey, is all set to play a South Indian superstar next. He says he enjoyed his makeover as a flamboyant celebrity.

Advertisement

Talking about his role to IANS, Pankaj described his character of Saleem as “unpredictable”.

Advertisement

“I am playing a clean and flamboyantly dressed superstar named Saleem, who has the superstardom of a hero. He is either unpredictable or tries to do a performance of unpredictability. He is a superstar who acts on-screen and off-screen. I had fun,” Pankaj Tripathi told IANS.

Pankaj Tripathi will be seen essaying Saleem in Indrajit Lankesh’s film Shakeela, featuring Richa Chadha as the sultry actress from Kerala who acted in several adult films in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The film is set to release this Christmas on December 25.

Well, it was only yesterday that we told you that Pankaj who is highly praised for his uncommon choices is now teaming up once again with Sajid Nadiadwala for Bachchan Pandey after working together in Super 30 & 83’.

This will be the first time that Akshay Kumar & Pankaj Tripathi will be sharing screen space together. A source close to the development said, “While Kriti & Pankaj have worked earlier in Lukka Chuppi. Pankaj & Akshay will be teaming up for the first time. Both are known for their comic timing and unusual choices and one cannot wait to see the creativity that both these actors create on-screen. Pankaj will be joining Akshay, Kriti, Jacqueline & Arshad in Jaisalmer from January onwards.”

Must Read: Neha Kakkar Along With Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt On Forbes’ Asia’s 100 Digital Stars 2020; Rohanpreet Singh Goes ‘Mera Bachcha’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube