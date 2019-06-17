Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh Is Of Almost 3 Hours; Gets ‘Adult Only’ Certificate

Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh, which is all set to release this Friday, has got the certification. Adapted from Arjun Reddy, songs of the movie have really clicked with the youth. From the trailer and going by the storyline of Arjun Reddy, we know the storyline of the film is not suitable for a certain section of the audience.

From Bekhayali to Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage Hum, the songs are doing really well with the youth. Even Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy got an adult certificate, while it seemed makers will tone down the Bollywood version.

Adult certificate means it will restrict the footfalls of the audience. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, producer Murad Khetani said, “I don’t think so. Since it is a film for youth, youth will go to watch it. Anyway, it is not a film for a family audience and kids. So, I don’t think it will make much difference. Arjun Reddy was such a cult film. So, we didn’t want to tamper the film for getting the U/A certificate. So, we have retained the essence of the film.”

Actor Shahid Kapoor will be seen as Dr Kabir Rajveer Singh in the film, which is a remake of the popular Telugu movie “Arjun Reddy” that originally starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey. Kiara Advani essays the role of a simple college girl named Preeti in the film.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde, it is set to release on June 21. It is a T-Series and Cine1 Studios presentation.

