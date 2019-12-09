Shahid Kapoor Was Planning To Quit Acting & The Reason Is Heartbreaking!

There is never a constant of hits or flops for any actor’s career and that is what Shahid Kapoor was going through with a slew of flops until the release of his last outing Kabir Singh, which went on to becoming of the biggest hits in the history of Bollywood box office. And now, as Shahid Kapoor preps for the release of his next, Jersey, Shahid Kapoor has said he can relate to his character from the film because there was a point in his life too where he thought he had made the wrong career choice.

Speaking about what went wrong in his career, where there were so many flops in a row, Shahid has been quoted by PTI saying, “I related a lot with the story. Sometimes I used to wonder if I should try something else because no film of mine was going blockbuster. There comes a time in everyone’s life when you feel ‘why is it not happening to me? Have I done something wrong?’”

Meanwhile, for those unaware, Jersey will be Shahid’s second film in succession that is a remake of another film. Kabir Singh was a remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s blockbuster hit, Arjun Reddy and now Jersey is a remake to Nani’s much-loved film with the same name.

Speaking about his choices of doing back to back remakes, Shahid said, “I wanted to do an original film so that people don’t think I’m doing only remakes. But when I saw the film, it touched my heart… I cried four times while watching it. The character isn’t like Kabir Singh. He’s a quiet, introvert man but his intensity and journey was inspiring for me.”

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey remake will be helmed by director Gowtam Tinnanuri, who directed the original feature. The film is slated for a tentative release in August 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!