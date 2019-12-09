Star Screen Awards 2019: From Ranveer Singh To Sara Ali Khan – Complete List Of Winners!

Last night, the event of Star Screen Awards 2019 was held in Mumbai. Bollywood stars were present in galore with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many others making stunning appearances.

A lot of talent from the film industry have taken home the golden trophy. We can’t wait to catch up with the award show soon on television. While there’s still time for it, check out the list of celebs who were awarded for their superlative performances in 2019:

Best Actor Male Popular

Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy

Best Actor Female Popular

Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy

Best Actor Critics Choice (Male)

Ayushmann Khurrana

Best Actor Critics Choice (Female)

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu

Best Supporting Actor (Male)

Gulshan Devaiah for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Best Supporting Actor (Female)

Kamini Kaushal for Kabir Singh

Most Promising Actor (Male)

Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy

Most Promising Actor (Female)

Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath

Best Actor In Comic Role (Female)

Yami Gautam for Bala

Best Film Critics Choice

Article 15

Best Film Popular

Gully Boy

Best Director Critic Choice

Anubhav Sinha for Article 15

Best Director Popular

Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy

Baat Nayi Award

Luka Chuppi

Best Story

Article 15

Best Action War

Best Editing

War

Best Cinematography

Gully Boy

Most Promising Debut Director

Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike

Best Playback Singer (Male)

Sachet Tandon for Bekhayali from Kabir Singh

Best Playback Singer (Female)

Shreya Ghoshal for Kalank

Best Music

Gully Boy and Kabir Singh

Best Lyrics

Apna Time Aayega for Gully Boy

Best Dialogues

Gully Boy

Best Choreography

War from Ghungharoo

Best Production Design

Gully Boy

Lifetime Achievement Award

Prem Chopra

What do you think of the winners’ list? Do you think someone else deserved to win in any particular category? Let us know in the comments below.

