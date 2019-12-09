Star Screen Awards 2019: From Ranveer Singh To Sara Ali Khan – Complete List Of Winners!

Last night, the event of Star Screen Awards 2019 was held in Mumbai. Bollywood stars were present in galore with Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Shahid Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and many others making stunning appearances.
A lot of talent from the film industry have taken home the golden trophy. We can’t wait to catch up with the award show soon on television. While there’s still time for it, check out the list of celebs who were awarded for their superlative performances in 2019:
Best Actor Male Popular
Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy
Best Actor Female Popular
Alia Bhatt for Gully Boy
Best Actor Critics Choice (Male)
Ayushmann Khurrana
Best Actor Critics Choice (Female)
Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu
Best Supporting Actor (Male)
Gulshan Devaiah for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota
Best Supporting Actor (Female)
Kamini Kaushal for Kabir Singh
Most Promising Actor (Male)
Siddhant Chaturvedi for Gully Boy
Most Promising Actor (Female)
Sara Ali Khan for Kedarnath
Best Actor In Comic Role (Female)
Yami Gautam for Bala
Best Film Critics Choice
Article 15
Best Film Popular
Gully Boy
Best Director Critic Choice
Anubhav Sinha for Article 15
Best Director Popular
Zoya Akhtar for Gully Boy
Baat Nayi Award
Luka Chuppi
Best Story
Article 15
Best Action War
Best Editing
War
Best Cinematography
Gully Boy
Most Promising Debut Director
Aditya Dhar for Uri: The Surgical Strike
Best Playback Singer (Male)
Sachet Tandon for Bekhayali from Kabir Singh
Best Playback Singer (Female)
Shreya Ghoshal for Kalank
Best Music
Gully Boy and Kabir Singh
Best Lyrics
Apna Time Aayega for Gully Boy
Best Dialogues
Gully Boy
Best Choreography
War from Ghungharoo
Best Production Design
Gully Boy
Lifetime Achievement Award
Prem Chopra
What do you think of the winners’ list? Do you think someone else deserved to win in any particular category? Let us know in the comments below.
