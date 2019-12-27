Shahid Kapoor Spent Kabir Singh’s Whopping Fee For THIS Special Purpose

2019 has certainly been a career-defining year for Shahid Kapoor after the thunderous success of Kabir Singh. While many termed the film sexist and misogynistic, one unanimous response was audiences and critics’ lauding Shahid Kapoor’s acting skills in the film. And now, after Kabir Singh earning 278.24 crore, Shahid Kapoor has revealed what he plans to do with his whopping fee!

While Shahid Kapoor feels that the success of Kabir Singh has come to him at the right time. In his recent interaction with Hindustan Times, a rather candid Shahid has opened up about the daily struggles of an actor’s life and how the money from Kabir Singh will help him run his house!

Yes guys, you read that! The Haider actor spoke about the newfound success in his life and said, “It’s never a wrong time for the right thing (smiles). Whenever it comes, its welcome and I am thankful. Let me be very honest, I have just bought a house in Worli, and I need to pay for it, so I am very happy that I got a successful film (laughs).”

Shahid further said, “People see actors differently but we also have the same issues that every other person faces ke, ghar chalana hai aur family ko accha ghar dena hai and acchi life deni hai. So, I felt very relieved that now, hopefully, I will be able to pay for the house that I have bought.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid is currently preparing for his upcoming sports drama Jersey. The film is the remake of the Telugu film by the same name and will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

Original Jersey featured Nani and Shraddha Srinath in lead roles and was the story of Arjun, a late bloomer in cricket, who feels the urge to prove himself to the world and his son. But, his age (36 in the film) poses a huge challenge. The sports drama is an emotional roller-coaster.

