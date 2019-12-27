Tollywood diva Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin’s upcoming release Bheeshma, which happens to be one of the most anticipated releases for 2020, has been making noise for all right reasons. The wait among fans for the film’s songs are about to end. The makers will be unveiling the first track from the film today evening.

Nithiin who is quite active on Twitter, yesterday took to his account to share details regarding the release of the first song from Bheeshma.

The actor tweeted, “All single boys get ready for a kool singles anthem coming out tom at 4.05 p.m”

It didn’t take much time for his fans to trend the song announcement with #SinglesAnthemFromTomorrow.

The music for the song is been composed by Mahati Swara Sagar.

Talking about Bheeshma, it will be for the first time where one will get to see the pair of Nithiin and Rashmika on big screens opposite each other.

The shooting for the film is currently in process in Italy.

The Nithiin-Rashmika starrer will hit big screens on 21st February 2020.

Bheeshma is being helmed by Venky Kudumula, and it is been bankrolled by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments.

Talking about Nithiin, the Tollywood star was last seen on the big screen in a cameo role in Varun Tej starrer Gaddalakonda Ganesh.

