Shahid Kapoor Rubbishes Rumours That Claimed Him Suffering From Stomach Cancer

Actor Shahid Kapoor on Monday said he is totally fine, contrary to rumours that he is suffering from stomach cancer.

“Guys I am totally fine please don’t believe random stuff,” Shahid tweeted.

There were reports doing the rounds on social media that the Udta Punjab star is suffering from stomach cancer.

On the Bollywood front, Shahid will be seen in the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy titled Kabir Singh.

The original film, starring Vijay and Shalini Pandey in the lead, revolves around a medical student who falls in love with his junior and how their relationship evolves.

The film will be shot extensively in Mumbai, Delhi and Mussoorie. Shahid will sport four different looks in the film and has been preparing for it over the last three months. Workshops with all the actors are right now in full swing.

It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Krishan Kumar and Ashwin Varde.