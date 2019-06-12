Shahid Kapoor Reveals Who Is A Better Sexter Between Him & Mira Kapoor! Deets Inside

Shahid Kapoor is all set to be back on the big screen with Kabir Singh, telugu remake of Arjun Reddy and he is looking dashing as ever in the trailer of the film. His last film Batti Gul Meter Chalu didn’t do that great at the box office but his performance was appreciated by the critics.

Shahid got married to Mira Kapoor in 2015 and have two beautiful kids, Misha and Zain with her. Recently, Shahid appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show BFF’s with Vogue and spoke about his exes, movie choices and his companion Mira. When asked about who’s a better sexter Shahid replied, “Equal hi hai, give and take hota hai. We are husband and wife so too much sexting is not really required.” Shahid hesitantly than revealed that he is better at it!

When asked about his career choices Shahid revealed that he was offered Rang De Basanti and said, “I regret not doing the film. They wanted me to play the role of Siddharth. I’d cried while reading the script and loved it but unfortunately couldn’t make time for it.” When asked about any film he wishes he hadn’t done? He admitted Shandaar which also had Alia Bhatt in the female lead of the film.

Shahid also spoke about his exes Priyanka Chopra & Kareena Kapoor Khan. Priyanka who tied the knot last year in December invited him to her Mumbai wedding reception and about Kareena who got married to Saif Ali Khan in 2012, he said, “About Kareena I don’t remember, it was a while ago. I don’t think I was invited.”

Well! Well! Well! All’s well that ends well.

