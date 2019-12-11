Post Shahid Kapoor’s Controversial Walk Out From A Recent Event, Here’s How Varun Dhawan Saved The Makers!

Yesterday, it was heard that Shahid Kapoor walked out of the Star Screen Awards 2019 and also refused to perform as the commitment given to him wasn’t fulfilled by the organizers. The reports suggested that the actor was promised of best actor award for his performance for Kabir Singh but it went to Ranveer Singh for Gully Boy, which didn’t go down well with him.

Now, further development to it states that actor Varun Dhawan stepped in at the last minute as he has a good rapport with the channel, and set the stage on fire with his performance, as a replacement of Shahid Kapoor.

A close source to Bollywood Hungama quotes, “Varun Dhawan has been keeping busy with the shooting of David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1. He received a call from the channel where they requested him to attend and perform at the grand event as an actor had backed out. Since the actor has a good rapport with the channel, he agreed to do so. The actor was shooting till 6:30 in the morning on Sunday. He went for the award show, rehearsed and performed very last minute. While he did not make an appearance at the red carpet, he surely did leave a mark with his performance.”

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan escaped unhurt when a stunt went wrong while shooting for his Coolie No. 1 recently. For those unaware, while shooting for a scene, Varun got stuck inside a car hanging off a cliff when the doors of the car got jammed. Varun kept his calm and escaped unhurt.

