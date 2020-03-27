Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput & Family Travel To Beas Amid Lockdown?

As announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India will observe a lockdown till 14th April due to the pandemic coronavirus. So, everyone’s spending time with family at home. However, according to media reports, Shahid Kapoor has headed off to Beas in Punjab with his family amidst the ongoing coronavirus in India. Shahid is a Radha Saomi follower and may have headed to Beas for Satsang.

As per a report in Republic Tv, Shahid Kapoor also owns a house in the Dera premises. However, owing to the coronavirus lockdown, Dera has been shut down following the government’s order which requires all religious places of worship to stay shut down. However, the people who have houses in the Dera premises have been allowed to stay here.

Shahid Kapoor had returned to Mumbai from Chandigarh where he was shooting for the film Jersey which came to a halt due to the coronavirus in India. Reportedly, Shahid Kapoor soon left Mumbai to head to Beas along with his wife Mira Rajput and his children.

