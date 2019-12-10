Shahid Kapoor Disappointed With Ranveer Singh Bagging Award At A Recent Event; Padmaavat Actor Walks Out?

Kabir Singh has proved to be a game changer for Shahid Kapoor not only on critical but also on the commercial front. With its humongous collections, it also emerged as one of the highest grossers of the year. Being described as actor’s career best performance, there’s one incident that didn’t gone down well with him at recently held awards night.

As per the report in Pinkvilla, during recently held reputed awards night, Shahid Kapoor walked out because he didn’t received an honour of best actor for Kabir Singh, which was promised by the organisers. He also denied for performing in the show.

A source close to the entertainment portal quoted, “It was an understanding that Shahid will perform because he was bagging the award. He had rehearsed for the performance too.”

The source further adds, “Shahid apparently lost his cool on the organisers because it was an unprofessional move on their part to sneakily change the whole scenario. He was reportedly very upset with how the whole thing was addressed. The award was then presented to Ranveer Singh and Shahid then supposedly walked out of the show. He was to perform but he decided not to record his performance as well.”

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor, who next will be seen on screen in the Bollywood remake of the Telugu hit “Jersey”, said he cried four times after watching the original film because he could relate to the central character of the story, who is close to his age.

