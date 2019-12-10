Article 370 has been one of the most discussed topics in India. A hearing was held at the supreme court to resolve the issue but it took a strange turn when the apex court and other senior advocates started fighting for the searing arrangement in the court. It went to a point where the famous Hollywood show Game Of Thrones also got a mention.

It all started when senior advocates, involved in the matter, demurred to the conduct of advocate M.L. Sharma for protesting to adhere to the seating arrangement inside the courtroom. The members wasted half n hour settling in. At the beginning of the hearing, the courtroom was jam-packed and it was obvious that the lawyers were finding it hard to finalize a seating arrangement.

Senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, taking a dig at the situation said, “From “Game of Thrones” it has become of game of chairs.” Venugopal insisted that more than half an hour has already been wasted. Justice Ramana said: “Please start the hearing on the matter.”

A five-judge bench headed by Justice N.V. Ramana and comprising Justices S.K. Kaul, R. Subhash Reddy, B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant conducted the hearing on the matter.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!