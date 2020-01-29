Shah Rukh Khan’s Paternal Cousin Noor Jehan Passes Away In Pakistan

Shah Rukh Khan’s cousin Noor Jehan is no more as she took her last breathe on Tuesday in Peshawar, Pakistan. Noor Jehan’s husband Asif Burhan confirmed the news of her demise. He revealed that Noor Jehan was suffering from oral cancer.

As reported by PTI, Shah Rukh Khan’s paternal cousin Noor Jehan was 52 and she used to live in Peshawar’s Mohallah Shah Wali Qataal which is close to Qissa Khwani Bazaar. She was into politics and in the past, had served as a district and town councillor. In 2018, Noor Jehan filed nomination papers for the General elections.

Asif Burhan told the news agency that his wife’s father and Shah Rukh Khan’s father were siblings and they used to often connect on the telephone. Noor had visited India to meet SRK in 1997 along with her husband and the second time in 2011. When the superstar was a kid, twice he went to Pakistan with his parents to meet the relatives. Shah Rukh hasn’t commented anything on the news yet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Zero. The film flopped at the box office and since then, Khan has made no announcement. However, there are rumours that SRK will be doing a Rajkumar Hirani film and also a film with Raj and DK. But nothing is yet confirmed.

