Shah Rukh Khan’s Next Titled ‘Salute’, Film To Star Fatima Sana Shaikh As The Female Lead?

Shah Rukh Khan’s debacle has made his fans anxious for his next project. Speculation about him working with Atlee have been making rounds for a really long time but no confirmation about any of his projects has been made yet. One of the many projects that he is said to be a part of is Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Salute. Reports now suggest that Fatima Sana Shaikh might join the team as the female lead.

While the film has been out of any discussions for a long time, this new revelation may indicate that Shah Rukh Khan is indeed returning with Salute and seeing him alongside Fatima Sana Shaikh is going to be a delight. The makers of the film really liked Fatima’s earlier performances and feel that she is a perfect choice for the film.

Earlier, the Thugs Of Hindostan actress had also confessed that she wishes to work with the superstar and would really get nervous if she ever is around Shah Rukh Khan. She stated how she is actually dying to work with him and we too cannot wait to see the two together on the big screen.

Salute is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur and the film will be based on the life of Rakesh Sharma, the famous pilot, who was the first Indian to travel to space. While the buzz was that Shah Rukh has opted out if the film, Anjum Rajabali, the writer of the film said that he is very much on-board and has said that he would do the film when the script is ready.

On the work front, Fatima has also bagged the sequel of Life in a Metro, directed by Anurag Basu. Confirming the news, she had told a tabloid, “As soon as I heard that he [Basu] was making a movie, and was interested in [casting] me, I was excited. I didn’t care about the script. There are some directors whose worlds you simply wish to be part of, adding that apart from Basu, Rajkumar Hirani and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s offerings are those she would “shut my eyes and say yes to.”

She is also a part of Anurag Basu’s Ludo starring Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanya Malhotra. She also has Bhoot Police alongside Saif Ali Khan and Ali Fazal.

