Shah Rukh Khan's Iconic 'Chak De India' Dialogue Repeated By I&B Union Minister At A Film Festival

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur on Saturday disclosed here that one line that had gone on to be etched in his memory was from Shimit Amin’s superhit film ‘Chak De India’, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

“Mujhe koi state ka naam sunai nahi deta hai, na dikhai deta hai, sirf ek mulk ka naam: India. Chak de India,” Thakur repeated this famous line to the thunderous applause of the audience.

The I&B minister was engaged in a conversation with show host Karan Johar at the inaugural ceremony of the 52nd IFFI. It was at Karan’s prodding that he repeated the iconic line, after stating that it would be improper to quote just one dialogue in a country that had more than a billion people.

But certain dialogues, Anurag Thakur added, do get embedded in people’s memories and one of them definitely was what was spoken by Shah Rukh Khan’s character in ‘Chak De India’.

And all we could think of is ‘Aaj khush toh bohot hoge tum?’ in Shah Rukh Khan’s context. haha!

