Shah Rukh Khan’s Fanboy Moment With Jackie Chan & Jean-Claude Van Damme Is Adorable

Ever thought even Shah Rukh Khan can have a fanboy moment? Well, yes, Shah Rukh was in Saudi Arabia for a forum where he had a fanboy moment when he met his ‘heroes’ Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Shah Rukh recently attended the Joy forum in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. On his Instagram handle, the actor put up a picture with Hong Kong action hero Jackie Chan and Belgian actor Jean-Claude Van Damme.

The actor who himself has an infinite fan following was star-struck himself as he wrote in his caption. SRK wrote, “Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes. @jcvd @jackiechan @joyforumksa.”

The actor confessing his fan moment has won many hearts of the internet and the comment section of the picture is the proof. In the picture with an overdose of happy faces. King Khan was dressed in a crisp tuxedo while Jackie and Jean-Claude were dressed in their casual best.

According to reports, King Khan also met Jason Momoa known for his character Khal Drogo in Game Of Thrones at the event which had many well-known celebrities in attendance.

Last week SRK made headlines when the first look of his episode in David Letterman’s chat show came out. Shah Rukh will be appearing on Letterman’s chat show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix.

