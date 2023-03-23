Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed that he does not wash his hair regularly after a fan poses a question.

Prime Videos posted a video of the session on Instagram, where he was heard saying: “I have your comments, some of your videos, and some of the questions you have asked. I am going to try and answer them.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan was asked about the one thing he did in ‘Pathaan’ that he never did before.

“There is a lot of stuff that I have not done. But the one thing that I had to do I think was to on alternate days, shampoo my hair, which I never do,” Shah Rukh Khan replied.

Shah Rukh also saw a video of a lady dancing to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. In response to it, SRK said: “It’s really heartening and very very beautiful. Thank you so much Meena ji for doing this. If I had seen you dance before, maybe we would have asked Deepika Padukone not to do it and you to do it. I’m sure she wouldn’t also mind.”

Further, a fan asked what is ‘Pathaan’ scared of, to which he said that ‘Pathaan’ is “scared of not being able to serve his country to the best of his capability, abilities and even beyond.”

Must Read: KRK Slams Ali Abbas Zafar For Making A ‘Crap’ Film, Claims Shahid Kapoor Charged 40 Crores: “Bollywood Par Tala Lagakar Hi Baaz Aayenge”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News