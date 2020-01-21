Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani’s Next REVEALED? A Love Story Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kajol & Much More!

Fans have eagerly been waiting for an announcement from Shah Rukh Khan ever since his last debacle, Zero. Well, it looks like the wait is finally over! After several reports of collab with various directors, it seems King Khan has finally decided to collaborate with Rajkumar Hirani for a film alongside none other than, Kajol!

While Hirani is certainly a celebrated filmmaker, fans can’t keep calm as reports of an SRK-Kajol reunion are doing rounds! However, what’s interesting is that there are speculations of Kareena Kapoor Khan too being considered to play the female lead in the film!

A certain report by Bollywood Hungama has reported that while Rajkumar Hirani has been wanting to cast Kajol for a very long time in one of his outings, Shah Rukh has finally managed to bring her on board too! The report further quotes a source saying, “While there have been reports that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been signed, the filmmaker is apparently keen to cast the Shah Rukh-Kajol pair together in his next movie after Sanju. It’s an exciting combination and while the director has worked with Kareena before in 3 Idiots, he is keen to cast Kajol as Hirani hasn’t worked with her before.”

Spilling the beans further about the storyline of the film, the source said that though the concept is ready and the script is being worked upon. “It’s a mature, intense love story of a couple who discovers love again and both Hirani and SRK are keen for Kajol came on board for this project. Apparently, Shah Rukh has told her about the concept and she has loved it. The script is still being finalized and while it will take some time before a proper narration happens and the modalities are worked out (including dates), Kajol may do the movie.”

Well, it certainly will be interesting to see Kajol and Shah Rukh reunite after their last outing in 2015’s Dilwale. While we certainly can’t keep to finally hear from Shah Rukh Khan on his next project, do let us know your thoughts about this!

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai’s box office dud, Zero. The film featured Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in key roles alongside Shah Rukh.

