Shah Rukh Khan Once Told Kajol, “Tum Gadhi Ho, Tumhe Kuch Pata Nahi Hai Acting Ke Baare Mein…” 

Kajol is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses of the ’90s. She was recently seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite husband and actor Ajay Devgn. Directed by Om Raut the film also stars Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar in pivotal roles.

Talking about her early career phase with ScoopWhoop, Kajol revealed how she never wanted to become an actress. She revealed how her mother was always very busy working and was underpaid and hence she decided that she’ll be doing a 9-6 job but destiny had something different planned for her all along.

Speaking about the same, Kajol revealed how it was working with Shah Rukh Khan in Baazigar and the reasons why she’s good friends with him. Kajol said, “Tum gadhi ho, tumhe kuch pata nahi hai acting ke baare mein…tum bas aise hi ghumti phirti ho, tumhe pata nahi hai ki tum kya kar rahi ho camera ke saamne. You better watch it because you know, you have to learn the craft of acting.”

Well, SRK was always clear in his head that he wanted to become an actor and he did. There’s not a single actor like him in the world. His fans are desperately waiting for him to announce his next film. He was last seen in Zero opposite Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film failed at the box office and since then SRK has been on a break and is waiting for a good script.

