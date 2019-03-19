Shah Rukh Khan NOT A Part Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt’s Inshallah?

Ever since director Sanjay Leela Bhansali announced his next with Salman Khan, a lot of speculations were rife that even Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of it. Apart from this, it was also being said that SLB is making a remake of the classic film, Bajiu Bawra.

But it seems these all are rumours. According to PeepingMoon.com, the production house clarified that will be a modern day love story and it will star Salman in the lead.

A source revealed, “SRK has nothing to do with this film and even if he features, it’ll just be in a cameo. Also, it’s an original script which is very close to Bhansali’s heart. Not a remake as was reported in the media.” The source also revealed that it will not be a sequel to Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

“In fact, this could just be a suggestion Bhansali came up with randomly. It must be just the idea of reviving a successful brand after many years like Aashiqui 2. And even if they call it by that name, it’ll be just to use the brand,” the source added.

If this news is about Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Inshallah, we now officially know Alia Bhatt and Salman Khan are a part of it. But if this is another Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, it’s years of a wait as of now.

Shooting for this Salman starrer will start from September this year and it is eyeing for 2020 release.

