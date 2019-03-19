This Akshay Kumar Co-Star Is Struggling To Live; Don’t Have Money To Even Travel Or Watch Films!

Apart from the glamour, Bollywood is well known for its gloomy side too. Given the unpredictability, many aspirants achieve big success in the field, while others even fail in earning the livelihood. The actor Savi Sidhu, who worked in the movies like Gulaal, Akshay Kumar’s Patiala House and Bewakoofiyan, has met with the same misfortune.

Recently, Film Companion posted a video of Savi Sidhu, who shared his miserable life as a security guard and reason behind taking up the job. Mentioning about his filmography, Sidhu stated, “Anurag Kashyap mile struggle karte karte toh mujhe Paanch mei liya, unki jo pehli film thi release nahi hui. Uske baad unhone mujhe Black Friday mei liya, one of the main characters that is Commissioner Samra ka role kiya maine then unke sath maine Gulaal bhi kari. Maine Yash Raj (Bewakoofiyaan), Subhash ji ke sath, Nikhil Advani ke sath Patiala House kari.”

He further shared that after his brother got placed in Air India, he started the ‘struggle’ in Mumbai.

“Kaam ki kabhi problem nahi hui. Mujhe hi chhodna pada ki mai nahi kar pa raha hoon. You know… it was like kya mere liye wait kar raha hai… yaha jaise logo ko kaam milta nahi aur mere pas itna kaam hai ki mai kaam nahi kar pa raha. Meri health problems badh rahi hain. Meri financial problems bhi badh gayi, health problems bhi badh gayi toh kaam khatam ho gaya,”

“Mere pas bus ke paise nahi hain apne director-producers ko milne ke aise halat hain. Ja ke film dekhna toh mere liye dream hai abhi. Bohot filme miss kar raha hoon… dekhne ka mann karta hai par meri financial position aisi hai”, adds Sidhu.

Still being hopeful about his dream of acting, he quoted, “They are waiting for me, mai aa raha hoon.”

