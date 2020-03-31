Bollywood couple Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is upping her glam game even during the coronavirus lockdown.

On Monday, the starkid took to Instagram and posted a few pictures in which she is seen donning make-up.

“Experimenting,” Suhana Khan captioned the images.

Gauri Khan too posted a picture of her daughter, with caption: “Learning make-up tips, indoor activity.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Suhana recently made her Instagram account public. Till now, she has over 488k followers on her Instagram.

Suhana Khan is studying at film school in New York University. Last year, she made her acting debut in a short film called “The Grey Part of Blue“.

Meanwhile, recently reports of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and popular “Bigg Boss 13″ contestant Asim Riaz making their Bollywood debut in Karan Johar’s “Student Of The Year 3” got viral, the filmmaker took to Twitter to request to everyone “publishing this fabrication” to stop it.

“Absolutely baseless stories making the rounds of SOTY3! My request to everyone publishing this fabrication is to kindly Stop! Please!” Karan tweeted.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!