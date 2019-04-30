Shah Rukh Khan Clarifies This Cutest Doubt Of Son AbRam!

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan took his young son AbRam to a polling booth on Monday while casting his vote as the little one was confused between “boating” and “voting”.

The film star tweeted, “Little one was a bit confused between ‘boating’ and ‘voting’, so took him along to experience the difference.”

Shah Rukh was present along with his wife Gauri Khan to cast his vote in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections here in Mumbai.

Many Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan wife Jaya, son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Karan Johar, Ranbir Kapoor, Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Kiran Rao, Shankar Mahadevan, Paresh Rawal, Ravi Kishan, Dia Mirza, Sonu Sood, Pooja Bhatt, Divya Dutta, Sonali Bendre Behl – among many others.

It was also a baby’s day out for some of the star children like Taimur Ali Khan who came with mother Kareena, Yug Devgn who came with his parents Ajay and Kajol Devgn.

