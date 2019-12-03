Shabaash Mithu CONFIRMED! Taapsee Pannu To Play Mithali Raj In Her Biopic

Taapsee Pannu who is quite busy with her numerous projects has announced one more today. The actress will be seen playing the Former Captain of Indian Women’s National Cricket team Mithali Raj marking her debut in the biopic genre, titled Shabaash Mithu. She announced the same on her social media front and below is all you need to know.

Marking her first biopic, Taapsee will be seen playing Mithali and she announced the same on the cricketer’s birthday. Taapsee has promised Mitahli that she will make her proud.

Taking it to Instagram sharing pictures with Mithali at her birthday celebration, Taapsee wrote, “’Happy Happy Birthday Captain @mithaliraj ! You have made all of us proud in more than many ways and it’s truly an honour to be chosen to showcase your journey on screen. On this Birthday of yours I don’t know what gift I can give you but this promise that I shall give it all I have to make sure you will be proud of what you see of yourself on screen with #ShabaashMithu P.S- I am all prepared to learn THE ‘cover drive’ #HappyBirthdayCaptain,”

In the pictures we can see Taapsee and Mithali celebrating the later’s birthday. While Mithali can be seen cutting the cake, Taapsee is cheering. Another picture has Taapsee offering the player a rose.

Taapsee has been inclined to sports for a long time. There were also speculations that the actress wanted to star in a sports biopic. She had also requested the media to put forward her name for Mithali’s biopic earlier this year. Taapsee also owns a badminton team and she is rumoured to be dating Olympic silver medalist badminton player Mathias Bose.

On the film front, the actress alongside Shabaash Mithu has Thappad, Tadka, Rashmi Rocket and is also speculated to be a part of Anurag Kashyap’s untitled dark romance.

