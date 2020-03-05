Baaghi 3: Shaan On Remake Of Dus Bahane, “It Was A Little Too Premature To Bring The Song Back”

Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 3 is just a day away from its release. While the songs from the film are trending, the remake of the song Dus Bahane 2.0 made a lot of buzz. Now the singer of the original has opened about his opinion on the remake and he feels that it was too premature to remake the song.

Sung by KK and Shaan, Dus Bahane featured in the 2005 film Dus which was directed by Anubhav Sinha. Meanwhile,as the makers of Baaghi 3 decided to remake it, they did change the music a bit but retained the original composers and singers.

According to the famous singer Shaan, the song is not even from a long back generation but just 10-15 years old. Which makes it a little bit premature. The singer is happy that the makers did not change the singers and the song still remains theirs.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, Shan said, “I’m happy that my voice is still on the song because most recreations have new voices. So, people forget the original singers and imagine the new voices. That could have happened, but I am very glad the producers decided to retain mine and KK’s voices, and the song will now remain ours forever.”

He added, “I think it makes good business sense for music companies. The song has a recall value, the song has been lost at some point. You know that people like the song. They consider that the generation is changing every 8 years. This song though (Dus Bahane) was just bout 14-15 years old. It’s not even a generation old. Most people know the original anyway. I think it was a little too premature to bring the song back. But, like I said, there wasn’t much change. So, it’s a win-win for everyone.”

Starring Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh,and Ankita Lokhande, Baaghi 3 is set to release on March 6 and directed by Ahmed Khan.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!