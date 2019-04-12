Actor Shreyas Talpade, who is gearing up for the release of his next film titled Setters, has said that there are no similarities between his film and Emraan Hashmi starrer Why Cheat India.

Shreyas Talpade, accompanied by his co-actors Aftab Shivdasani, Ishita Dutta, Sonnalli Seygall, director Ashwini Chaudhary and producers Vikash Mani and Narendra Hirawat, was interacting with the media at the trailer launch of his upcoming film in Mumbai on Thursday.

Setters sheds light on the mafia and corrupt practices prevailing in the Indian education system. Notably, Emraan Hashmi’s recent release Why Cheat India also highlighted corruption in the education system.

When asked about the similarities between the two films, Shreyas said, “I haven’t watched ‘Why Cheat India‘ yet. People may try to find similarity between the two films but I feel both films are really different.”

“The modus operandi of the people that we have shown in our film is very fascinating. When I heard story of this film, I felt that their way of operating is bit filmy but later, I realised that such incidents still take place in our country,” Shreyas added.

Shreyas said he learned Banarasi language to play the film’s character.

“I have learnt Banarasi language to play my character in the film. I have also worked on how these people operate, how they carry themselves in public and how they behave with each other,” he said.

Shreyas said that he feels fortunate to be a part of the film, “I feel fortunate that Ashwini (Choudhary) ji thought of me to play this particular character as I have played comic characters in my career in most films. I feel really happy to be part of this film because as an actor, you always try to play various kinds of characters. So, once I got the opportunity I put in complete effort to play this character.’

Set in Banaras, Jaipur, Mumbai and Delhi, ‘Setters‘ is scheduled for release on May 3, 2019.

