Say What! Shah Rukh Khan To Announce Not 1 But 3 New Projects On His Birthday?

So much has been spoken about Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects and now fans are literally fed up of listening to all such rumors, which eventually get refuted by King Khan. But as per the latest report that is flowing in, there are high chances that we might finally get to know about Khan’s upcoming projects.

The report in Mumbai Mirror reveals that discussions in the industry are on regarding Shah Rukh Khan’s next project, which might be revealed on the occasion of the Baazigar actors birthday i.e. on the 2nd November. There are three names which are doing rounds with whom SRK might announce his collaboration including Rajkumar Hirani, Shankar and Bend It Like Beckham fame Gurinder Chadha.

Well, we just hope that this piece of news doesn’t turn out to be another rumor and the official announcement will be out!

Meanwhile, SRK is enjoying his long break from big screen to the fullest. Recently, he met Hollywood stars Jackie Chan and Jean Claude Van Damme at the Joy Forum in Saudi Arabia and called it his fan-boy moment. He also clicked a picture with them.

Shah Rukh was in Riyadh, attending the Saudi Arabia film industry event and the superstar took to his Twitter and Instagram, and shared a photograph of himself along with Chan and Van Damme.

“Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes. @JCVD @EyeOfJackieChan @JoyForumKSA,” he said.

The 53-year-old star was last seen as a dwarf in Aanand L. Rai’s “Zero” which also featured Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma as the films female leads. The film however tanked miserably at the box office which is why Shah Rukh Khan is taking his own sweet time in finalizing on any new project.

