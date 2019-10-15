Ali Fazal & Shirya Pilgaonkar’s Netflix Film ‘House Arrest’ Gets A Release Date

Ali Fazal and Shriya Pilgaonkar’s upcoming Netflix film, House Arrest will release on the 15th November. The series which also features Jim Sarbh and Barkha Singh in pivotal roles, brings to life the concept of JOMO (Joy Of Missing Out).

“House Arrest” is jointly directed by Shashanka Ghosh and Samit Basu. The film is produced by Trilok Malhotra and KR Harish of India Stories Media & Entertainment Private Ltd.

The film is the story of a man; who, trapped in his own fears locks himself at home, only to find that while he can restrict his interaction with the world, he can’t keep the world from entering his domain.

Ali feels “House Arrest” has a fantastic script and speaking about the same during the show launch, the Mirzapur actor said, “It’s witty, very fresh and for me, selfishly, the character is very arched and layered. So it was a fun time on sets to play this part. Even though it is a comedy, it is complex and I got to go on set everyday and do something new and fresh even though it was all one place.”

