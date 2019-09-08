Satte Pe Satta: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone Starrer To Go On Floors In January 2020?

For a long time, there have been reports of Farah Khan planning to remake Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s 1982 film Satte Pe Satta. Since the news came out, a lot of names came out to play the leads which includes Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Hrithik Roshan, and Anushka Sharma. It is now reported that the remake will star Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

As reported by Filmfare, the actors will soon start shooting for Satte Pe Satta remake. The report mentioned that the film will go on floors in January 2020. This is the first time Hrithik and Deepika will be seen in a film together and fans can’t keep calm.

Apart from this, Hrithik Roshan will be next seen in War which also stars Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. The film is a complete package of action and thriller and will hit the screens on October 2, 2019.

On the other hand, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak which also stars Vikrant Massey. The film is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

She is also a part of Kabir Khan’s ’83 which stars Ranveer Singh as former Indian Cricket Captain, Kapil Dev. Deepika Padukone will be essaying Kapil Dev’s wife’s character Romi in it.

Are you excited to see Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone in a film together? Let us know in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!