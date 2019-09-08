The Sky Is Pink: Zaira Wasim Faces Severe Backlash Post Priyanka Chopra Shared A Picture On Her Instagram

Zaira Wasim is an amazing actress and won hearts with her performances in films like Dangal (2016) and Secret Superstar (2017). She will be next seen in The Sky Is Pink which also starts Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. A few months ago, Zaira shared that she is quitting Bollywood as it interfered in her religion. She faced a lot of criticism for the same.

Sometime ago, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram page to share a few pic with The Sky Is Pink star cast as they attended the Toronto Film Festival for the film’s screening. Even Zaira Wasim was a part of it and the pic PeeCee shared. A lot of people bashed Zaira Wasim in the comments section for being a part of it.

The Dangal actress had earlier shared that she is not only quitting Bollywood but also won’t be a part of the promotions of The Sky Is Pink.

One of the comments reads, “She is the girl who already quit acting because of religion so what now?? Or those were all Dramaz to get the limelight???”

The Sky Is Pink is helmed by Shonali Bose and co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka Chopra. The film will hit the screens on October this year.

