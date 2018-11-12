Sara Ali Khan To Romance Kartik Aaryan In Imtiaz Ali’s Next? The Actress Reveals!

Bollywood Debutante Sara Ali Khan is all set to spread her magic on the big screen this year with two films, Kedarnath and Simmba. Both the films are quite different and we will get to see Sara’s emotional as well as her fun side in the both of them. A few days ago, there were rumours rife that Sara has already signed her third film with Imtiaz Ali and Kartik Aaryan, even before making her big debut.

Though, no official confirmation had come out from any of them but today Sara spilled the beans on the same at the trailer launch event of her debut film Kedarnath.

During the launch event, on being asked if she has signed Imtiaz’s love story with Kartik, she said, “No, it’s not right. I haven’t signed any other film till now.” Well, that’s heartbreaking! But nevertheless, we would love to see both Sara and Kartik together in a film since the former revealed on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan season 6 that she wants to date Kartik! In one of the promos, Sara is seen talking about dating Kartik and marrying Ranbir Kapoor! Ahem ahem!

Further, one of the Journalists also asked her about Kareena Kapoor Khan (Her father Saif Ali Khan’s 2nd wife) and what she has learnt from her. To which she said that she really loves her work and her professionalism. She said, “Kareena Kapoor Khan is amazing in the way she works and is extremely professional. I would like to imbibe her professionalism.”

On the work front, both her films Kedarnath and Simmba are set to release on December 7 and December 28 respectively.