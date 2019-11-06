Sara Ali Khan: " There Are A Lot Of People Who Are Waiting For A Star Kid To Fall"

Sara Ali Khan made her debut last year with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. She starred alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in it. Soon, it will be a year for Sara’s entry into Bollywood.

With her performance, Sara received positive reviews from the critics. Last year, she was also seen in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba alongside Ranveer Singh. Sara has a lot of admirers. Yet, she is often questioned about being a star kid and how easy it has been for her in life.

As reported by ETimes, at an event, Sara Ali Khan was asked if she’s taking the pressure of taking forward her family’s legacy. The Kedarnath actress said, “With any form of privilege, there is a setback to it. You are as burdened as you want to be, and you take as much pressure as you want to. I am acutely aware that I come from a film background and, therefore, the scrutiny and attention I receive is more than it would have been otherwise. But I don’t look at it as a burden, because if I do, then I won’t be able to perform.”

She further added, “Star children do get it easy, but it also comes with scrutiny and there are a lot of people who are waiting for a star kid to make a mistake or fall. I am aware of that. But I don’t take all that seriously.”

Meanwhile, Sara Ali Khan’s next is David Dhawan’s Coolie No. 1 which also features Varun Dhawan in the lead role. The film is slated to release on May 1, 2020.

She also has Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal lined up in which she stars opposite Kartik Aaryan. The film will also hit the screens next year during Valentine’s week.

