Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan Get Into An Argument Because She Didn’t Wish Him Happy Birthday

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have remained in news for a long time for their on and off relationship status. The alleged love birds who are all set to be seen in Valentine’s Day 2020 release Love Aaj Kal are going all out to promote the film.

Recently during an interview, Sara & Kartik popularly known by fans as #Sartik indulged in a sweet and sour argument about her not wishing him a Happy Birthday on Instagram.

It so happened that during an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sara was asked by a fan “Why didn’t she wish a Happy Birthday to Kartik Aaryan on Instagram?”

Giving a confident reply to the question, Sara said, “Because Insta is not the place. I know him, Why will I wish him on Instagram? I’ll message him, which I did.”

“Tell them I messaged you,” she said while pointing out to Kartik.

Now, this is where the twist came as Kartik said, “You wished Ranveer Singh on his birthday, but.”

And the argument started as Sara reacted, “Oh! he has taken this personally!” said a shocked Sara.

“No! No! Abhi personal baatein karte hain sab ke saamne, to main bhi aaj personal baatein kar raha hu sab ke saamne” (Anyways we discuss personal things in public, so even I am doing this today in public) said Kartik while Sara kept on reiterating the same sentence.

As Kartik was done saying, Sara said, “Aise karni zaroori hain? Break milegi na interviews ke beech?” (This is how you want to do, we’ll anyway get a break between the interview?”

But Kartik continued, “Aisa nahi hai wohi hai, aur bhi hai, Rohit Sir ko bhi karti hai wish, Imtiaz Sir ko bhi wish kiya, sab ko wish kiya birthday, unko nahi jaanti?.” (It’s not like he is the only one, there are more, she wishes Rohit Sir (Rohit Shetty) too, she has wished Imtiaz Sir (Imtiaz Ali) as well. You don’t know them?)

Seeing the things getting out of her hands, Sara said that she will wish him this year. But Kartik was adamant and said that “Aisi wish chahiye hi nahi.” (Don’t even want a wish like this)

Well, that was interesting!

Meanwhile, a cute video of Sara and Kartik from the sets of Love Aaj Kal went viral. In the video clip, Kartik is seen giving Sara a warm hug and a sweet kiss on her forehead.

