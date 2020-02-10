Kartik Aaryan Clears The Air Around His ‘Women With Defect’ Comment

Kartik Aaryan is on a promotional spree for his upcoming release, Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan. While there are ample comparisons being between Kartik’s filmography to that of Ayushamnn Khurrana, the former in a recent interview said that his films are very different from that of Ayushmann. While Ayushmann does films around men with complications, he (Kartik) does film having ‘women with defect’.

Speaking in an interview, Kartik had said, “It often happens that Ayushmann does films about men with defects while I do films about women with defects.” No sooner had this comment left Kartik’s mouth there was a huge backlash that Kartik began facing.

And now, the Lukka Chuppi actor has finally spilled the beans about what he meant with the comment. Kartik revealed that he was reading a meme and was misquoted. Speaking to ETimes, Kartik said, “Kai baar news reporting me itna gadbad hoti hai, usme cheeso ko cut short kar ke dikhate hain. (Things are sometimes messed up in news reporting and you cut short stuff to show something.)We were discussing a meme where there were some things written and I too reacted on it by saying that I too have stumbled upon it. It was kind of funny to notice that thing. About us (Ayushmann and Kartik). I don’t believe in such things. It’s not me.”

He further stated, “We sometimes tend to take things out of proportion. I do not believe in such things and it was just a light moment. We just read what was written on it and not comment on it. We didn’t even talk about it, we just said what was written.”

Kartik had previously faced a lot of flak after her ‘marital rape’ dialogue from Patin Pati Aur Woh featuring Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar and Kartik Aaryan. Kartik will next be seen in Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film is slated to release on the 14th of February, 2020.

