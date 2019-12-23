Sara Ali Khan Breaks The Myths About An Actor’s Life With Two Stark Different Pictures & A Poem

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses of today not just for her acting chops but also for her humble persona! While we maybe in awe of the life that actors live with all the glitz and glamour around them, what most people skip to notice is the amount of hard work and prep that goes into acing that perfection.

And now, the bubbly Sara Ali Khan has taken to her social media handle to share a post with a caption that beautifully narrates a day in an actor’s life. Taking to her social media handle, Sara shared a post of her with the perfect makeup and then her look at the wrap of a busy shooting schedule. In one of the pictures, she is seen applying mascara and eye shadow while in the other one she is seen removing her eye makeup after the wrap up of a shooting schedule.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Kedarnath actress captioned the image with, “I believe in the magic in the eyes, Mascara and eye shadow; sometimes sara tries, But after pack up it’s cleanser and fries On a cheat day maybe some pies #schedulewrap.”

On the professional front, Sara has an interesting line up of films with Imtiaz Ali’s Aaj Kal alongside rumored beau Kartik Aaryan and also has David Dhawan’s reboot to his 1995 comedy, Coolie No.1 alongside Varun Dhawan.

