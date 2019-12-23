Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Director Om Raut Talks About The Maratha Culture & Intriguing Climax Of The Ajay Devgn Starrer

Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is amongst the highly anticipated releases of 2020 and with less than a month remaining for the release, the promotional spree for the movie is in a full swing. Filmmaker Om Raut, who is all set for his Bollywood directorial debut, recently spilled beans on his equation with the star.

Speaking about his leading actor, Om Raut said, “He has always stood behind me, giving that rock-solid support. He has also treated me like his elder brother,” reports Deccan Chronicle.

He further added that he and the team have left no stone unturned to bring out the Maratha culture well on the big screen. He quoted, “The film depicts a very lovely nuance of the Maratha guerrilla warfare tactics, which we have depicted meticulously. Maratha culture is depicted well in the film. The entire army thrived on the brilliant strategies they had and knew how to be in the line of action. This will be witnessed during the complete climax scene in the film.”

Meanwhile, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay and Kajol, and directed by Om Raut, clashes with Meghna Gulzar’s Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak on January 10. Talking about the clash, Sharad Kelkar, who portrays the character of Shivaji Maharaj in the movie, said: “We have worked hard and we believe in our product. I think “Chhapaak” will be a good film. Our country has a population of 130 crores and there are 9000 screens in India. So, I don’t think we should be stressed. The two films are in different zones. Ours is a historical period film and ‘Chhapaak’ is an emotional story. I feel both films will eventually find an audience.”

