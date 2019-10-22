Sanya Malhotra’s Dance Moves On Hrithik Roshan & Vaani Kapoor’s Ghungroo Are Unmissable

It’s an open secret that Sanya Malhotra is smooth as butter when it comes to dancing moves and the testimony of the same is the dancing videos that she shares on her social media handle.

After flaunting her stunning moves on the beats of ‘Humko Aaj Kal’ hai and channelling her inner Madhuri Dixit, the fans went gaga over the actress’s mesmerizing dance video.

This time Sanya Malhotra weaved magic with her performance on the current sensational song ‘Ghungroo’ which starred Hrithik Roshan in his best dancing version. Sanya’s dance moves are sure to take your breath away and she has nailed the ‘Ghungroo’ song

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanya Malhotra wrote’ “Obsessed with this song! Choreographed by @shazebsheikh ♥♥#notsorandomdancingfit #ghungrootootgaye #shazebsheikhchoreography”

For the performance, flaunting her toned – midriff, Sanya has donned a black crop top with the same colour track pants. She styled her look with white sneakers, open tresses, and her scintillating smile.

Last seen in Photograph opposite the talented Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the actress is gearing up for Shakuntala Devi biopic for which Sanya has been receiving great response ever since the outbreak of her first look as Anupama Banerji. She rose to fame with Aamir Khan’s Dangal and it has been no looking back since then.

