Sanya Malhotra Has An Answer To One Of The Frequently Asked Questions!

Actress Sanya Malhotra of “Dangal” fame is always backed by a team of stylists who ensure that she doesn’t sport the same outfit more than once, but personally she has no qualms about repeating clothes as she finds it normal and says she doesn’t have enough budget to buy “sustainable fashion”.

A few weeks ago, she was clicked wearing a polka dots jumpsuit and she was called out on social media for wearing a “fake copy”.

Asked if she is more fashion conscious now, Sanya told IANS here: “I was excited to get featured there. I respect what they are doing, calling out people who copy styles but we also need to keep in mind that there are many fast fashion brands that don’t have a particular designer.”

She loves fashion though.

“I like wearing nice clothes and dressing up. At the same time, I know that I can’t be perfect all the time. Actors don’t have to be conscious all the time or up their game when it comes to fashion.

“Personally, I am a very laid-back and a lazy person. I have tried a lot… to be perfect all the time. It doesn’t suit me. It doesn’t make me happy and I do things that make me happy,” she said.

She likes being comfortable.

“I am a very moody person. So if I am in a mood, I will dress up and wear heels. If I am not in a mood, I really don’t care if people judge me on social media or not. I can’t go about telling everyone that “don’t do it”. Everyone has an opinion.

“You can choose to not listen to them,” said the “Badhaai Ho” actress, who walked the ramp here for Streax Professional’s launch of their latest collection ‘Retro Remix’.

On repeating clothes, she said: “Listen, clothes are very expensive. I don’t mind repeating clothes at all. It’s pretty normal. I feel glad that I have a team of great stylists who dress me up. They don’t let me repeat clothes. But personally, whenever I go out I don’t mind repeating clothes because clothes are very expensive.

“I am trying not to buy fast fashion brands and switch to sustainable fashion. Sustainable clothes are damn expensive. Itna budget nahi hai (I don’t have enough budget).

“I have to do a lot of stuff. I live alone in Mumbai,” said the Gargi college alumnus, whose family resides in Delhi.

As for her hair, she said she loves flaunting her curly locks.

“I naturally have curly hair and I don’t like to experiment with my hair a lot. Not a lot of people have curls, so I embrace them. I keep it open all the time or make a bun with my texture intact,” said Sanya.

But she likes to experiment with her hair in films.

“For ‘Dangal’, I had a pixie haircut. In ‘Pataakha‘, it was straight. As actors, it’s our responsibility to look the part, and to look the part sometimes we have to change a bit of our hairstyle or put on weight or gain muscles. I won’t say I won’t (experiment with her looks), otherwise I will end up not experimenting with my characters at all.”

