VIDEO: Sanya Malhotra Dances To A Classic Madhuri Dixit Nene Song Proving She’s The Perfect Combo Of Hot & Cute

Actress Sanya Malhotra seems to be in a fun mood between work as she has channelled her inner Madhuri Dixit Nene in a video she put up on Instagram. Sanya can be seen groving to one of Madhuri’s iconic dance numbers.

Sanya on Monday took to Instagram and was seen dancing on Bollywood’s very own twinkle toes Madhuri’s “Humko Aaj Kal Hai Intezaar” from the 1990 film “Sailaab”. Sanya in a yellow choli-blouse teamed with blue jeans looked ravishing as she gyrated and said she had not indulged in her favourite pastime for quite sometime now.

“Humkoo aaj Kal hai intezaar…..Dance karne ka because I haven’t danced in a while and I miss it…Hence #channellingmyinnerMadhuri,” she captioned the image. The video went viral in no time and has been garnering views and praises. It currently has 3,94,759 views.

Meanwhile, her friends from the industry loved Sanya’s dance on the Sailaab number and flooded the comment section with appreciation. Sanya’s “Dangal” co-star Fatima Sana Sheikh wrote, “Cutie”. Actress Kubbra Sait wrote, “Aigaa”, while Actress Zareen Khan commented, “Cutest”.

Sikandar Kher also had something to say as he wrote “Somethings are just legendary. Also, don’t hurt yourself.”

On the acting front, Sanya will next be seen in “Shakuntala Devi“, based on the maths genius. Sanya’s first look from the film was released recently and it got a thumbs up from the audience. The film stars Vidya Balan in the title role and is set for summer 2020 release.

