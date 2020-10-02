Sanjay Mishra On Living In A Varanasi Ashram: “It Was A Cherishing Experience”

Actor Sanjay Mishra, who has impressed us with performances in films like Kick, the Golmaal film franchise and many more, is all set to star in another movie soon. The film is titled ‘Bahut Hua Samman’ and has been shot in the Holy city of Varanasi.

The talented actor recently opened up about living in an ashram in the north Indian city for a month during. He recalled the experience and called it one worth cherishing.

Sanjay Mishra said, “It is nearly impossible to describe Varanasi in words. It’s a feeling that ties you to it. Whenever I get to visit the city, there’s a part of me that I feel I have left behind.”

Sanjay Mishra added: “During the shooting of ‘Bahut Hua Samman’, I visited this holy city with the cast and crew. Those days are truly unforgettable. Raghav, Abhishek and I stayed in an ashram for almost a month to enjoy the true vibe of the city. It was a cherishing experience,” Mishra shared.

Mishra even cooked for his co-stars on the set. Recalled Mishra’s co-star Raghav Juyal, “We had so much fun shooting. Beginning from staying at the ashram with Sanjay sir and Abhishek to trying a new dish each day, cooked especially for us by our very own Chef Sanjay sir, we made so many memories.”

Besides Sanjay Mishra and Raghav, the upcoming satire also features actors like Abhishek Chauhan, Ram Kapoor, Nidhi Singh and Namit Das. Bahut Hua Samman is an Ashish Shukla directorial. The film is produced and bankrolled by Yoodlee films. It is written by Avinash Singh and Vijay Narayan Verma. The film is scheduled to stream soon on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Bahut Hua Samman follows two mechanical engineering students who decide to rob a bank after they are unable to find a job owing to failing their final year.

How excited are you to see Sanjay Mishra in a film?

