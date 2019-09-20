Sanjay Dutt’s Prassthanam Opens Pan India In 1785 Theatres With 5801 Shows Per Day

Prassthanam, the film has been making noise for all the right reasons and now with the film’s release this sound has just increased. With a stellar cast and a gripping storyline, Parassthanam is all set to take one’s breath away.

Keeping the above points in mind the film has rightfully so dominated the theatre count this week and the film has opened Pan India in 1785 theatres and 5801 shows per day.

These eye catching numbers are a result of the craze that just the trailer and songs of the film had caused which got a million of viewers eager to get their eyes on the film.

Prassthanam is one with a mass appeal owing to its storyline. Interestingly, the director of the film of both the South Indian film and Hindi remake is the same i.e Deva Katta. It has been learned that the producers wanted to keep the authenticity intact with the Hindi version thus they bought in the same director.

Set in a contemporary political family in Lucknow, Prassthanam deals with complex questions on dharma, morality, desire, right and wrong.

The film also casts Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Satyajeet Dubey, Manisha Koirala, and Amyra Dastur all of who play pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt hits the theatres today.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!