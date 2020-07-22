On the occasion of the birthday of his wife Maanayata Dutt, actor Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram to pen a wish for her, calling her “mom”.

“Happy Birthday Mom. For those of you who don’t know, I call her Mom. Thank you for coming into my life and making it so beautiful,” Sanjay Dutt wrote on Instagram.

Sanjay also mentioned how badly he is missing her and their kids, Shahraan and Iqra. Maanayata and the kids had travelled to Dubai before the Covid-19 lockdown in India, and are still there.

“You are amazing and I love you so much! I wish I was there with you and the kids today but I hope your day is as special as you are to me,” Sanjay Dutt added.

Along with it, Sanjay posted a video with pictures of the couple and their kids.

Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata got married in February 2008. The two reportedly dated for two years before tying the knot.

On the work front, Sanjay has big projects under his kitty in the form of KGF 2, Sadak 2, Shamshera, Prithviraaj and Torbaaz.

