Sanjay Dutt Is ‘Humbled’ Seeing The Initiative #IStandWithHumanity Reach Over 10 Lakh Needy People

Initiative by The Art of Living Foundation and some friends from Bollywood under the creative leadership of Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and Producer Mahaveer Jain has reached out to over 1 million people in less than two weeks . Filmstar Sanjay Dutt who is also on board said in his statement, “It’s so humbling to see that #iStandWithHumanity initiative has reached out to over 10 lakhs needy people across India with food/ration kits. Appreciate thousands of volunteers of the Art Of Living Foundation & the support of friends from Bollywood”.

Confirming the figures, Mr. Darshak Hathi from the Art of Living Foundation said, “Our dedicated volunteers have touched people in the far flung places of most of the states in India, including the sensitive areas of North East and Jammu and Kashmir. We are committed to everyone in need during this crisis.”

Author-Screenwriter Pankaj Dubey, the Spokesperson of ‘I Stand With Humanity’ initiative shared, “This initiative is being backed unconditionally by a number of significant people from the film fraternity including Sajid Nadiadwala, Aanand L Rai, Dinesh Vijan, Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aaryan, Juhi Chawla, Dia Mirza, Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor, Bhoomi Pednekar, Rakul Preet, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Dhar, Amar Kaushik, Nitesh Tiwari, Kapil Sharma and many more.”

I Stand With Humanity is a social initiative masterminded by Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and Producer Mahaveer Jain to try to tackle the problems being faced by the wage earners and others in general as a result of the lockdown due to Corona Crisis, in the recent past.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!