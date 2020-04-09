Kunal Verma & Puja Banerjee To Postpone Their Wedding If The Lockdown Isn’t Lifted This Month

Due to the COVID-10 outbreak, the government imposed lockdown period and it has affected not just the work and business, but has also had a huge impact on a lot of marriage plans. TV actors Kunal Verma and Puja Banerjee were all set to tie the knot this month, but the sudden announcement of lockdown has affected all their plans of getting married.

After dating each other for around 12 long years, Kunal and Puja had planned their dream wedding, right from cocktail party, Sangeet and all the functions prior to the wedding. However, given the current situation, the couple has had to cancel all the functions. Kunal and Puja are hoping for a registered marriage on April 15th, which was the original wedding date.

Speaking about the same with Bombay Times, Kunal Verma said, “We are hoping to have a registered marriage on April 15, but it depends on the lockdown situation. In case it does not work out, we will postpone the wedding by 10 days. Let’s see how things go.”

The actor further added, “My mother was very excited about the wedding and had shopped for the entire family. Ideally, she wants our shaadi to be complete with band, baaja and baraat. My heart breaks to see her dreams not getting fulfilled, but I don’t want to wait for a few more months. Puja and I are soulmates and marriage is just a signature, but the sooner it happens, the better.”

