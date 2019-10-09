Sanjay Dutt Eagerly Waiting For Munnabhai 3 To Go On Floors?

Previously appeared in Prassthanam that released last month, Sanjay Dutt has hardly done any big out and out commercial movies post completion of his jail term. While, he is jam-packed with an interesting line up of movies like Panipat, Sadak 2 and KGF Chapter: 2, the actor is keen to work on the much-awaited third part of the Munnabhai franchise.

It was about 8-9 years ago, when a third part called Munnabhai Chale Amerika was set to roll on but since then no developments took place on the project. The movie will see Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi reprising the role of Munnabhai and Circuit, respectively. Earlier the backdrop of the movie was around Munna’s meet with US President Barack Obama.

Now, as the latest report in Bollywood Hungama suggests, Sanjay Dutt has shown his interest to work on the project and asked the director Rajkumar Hirani to start it as soon as possible. Also, the search for the new script is on.

The source close to the development states, “All of Baba’s films since his return from prison have failed. While the bio-pic on his life Sanju has been a big success. This proves Baba is very popular among the masses. He needs to do something he is best at. And that’s Munnabhai.”

Before Prassthanam, Sanjay Dutt was also seen in Karan Johar’s Kalank that featured Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Madhuri Dixit, in key roles.

