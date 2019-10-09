Deepika Padukone On Her B’Town Journey: “When You See The Film Fraternity As An Outsider…”

Deepika Padukone who began her career with modeling entered Bollywood with Farah Khan’s hit directorial Om Shanti Om. A decade down the lane, the actress has become a prominent name in the industry and is the highest-paid actress in Bollywood.

Recently while talking to Harpers Bazaar recently Deepika opened up about her journey in Bollywood, how cocktail was the turning point and acting was not the first career choice.

“I think I just walked into the unknown. We didn’t watch too many movies growing up, and most of my childhood went into school coursework, and professional badminton. As a family, we led a very disciplined, structured life. Everything was planned. Cinema didn’t feature too much, but whenever it did, it felt familiar. I always felt like this is what I was meant to do. And it all happened very quickly,” Said Deepika

She added, “Two years after I became a model, Farah [Khan] offered me, Om Shanti Om. The rest of the journey, until a couple of years ago, was really about understanding, absorbing, and discovering Bollywood and myself, and making my mistakes along the way.”

Further, she spoke how it took her five long years to understand the medium and it was Homi Adajania’s Cocktail that happened to be her turning point. Deepika said, “I felt I finally understood what the medium really is, and the impact cinema can have on people and society. I began to get more comfortable with myself, and everything just started making sense to me. When you see the film fraternity as an outsider, you imagine it to be a certain way, and I was not fearful anymore.”

Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzaar’s Chaappak releasing on January 10, 2020, and Kabir Khan’s 83’ set to release on April 10, 2020.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!