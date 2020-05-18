Sanjay Dutt’s Daughter Trishala Dutt Shares A Throwback Picture With Shah Rukh Khan

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala Dutt recently shared her childhood picture in which she is in the company of none other than Shah Rukh Khan. Trishala grew up in the US, but she keeps sharing her childhood memories on social media that she had in India.

Trishala Dutt posted a greyscale photograph of herself and King Khan on social media. In the picture, the two can be seen posing for the camera where Trishala is wearing an ethnic outfit while Shah Rukh Khan is in a printed shirt. Trishala’s father Sanjay Dutt is a good friend of Shah Rukh Khan and has shared the screen with him in 2011’S Ra. One.

Trishala posted the throwback picture on her Instagram story and thanked a fan for sharing the picture with her. Along with sharing the picture, she wrote: “Thank you for this picture. I don’t remember when it was taken … Probably early 90s.”

Trishala Dutt is Sanjay Dutt’s daughter with his first wife Richa Sharma. Trishala’s mother died of a brain tumor in 1996. She doesn’t live in India and stays with her grandparents in the US.

On the film front, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Anand L Rai’s Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh is rumored to be next working with Rajkummar Hirani. Reportedly, Kanika Dhillon will be writing the script of SRK-Hirani’s film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!